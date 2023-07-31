QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 guidance at $1.70-$1.90 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $71,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

