Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Industrial Alliance Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

ARE opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.35. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.29 and a 12-month high of C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$668.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

About Aecon Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

