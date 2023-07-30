Asset Entities Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASST) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 2nd

Asset Entities’ (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 2nd. Asset Entities had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Asset Entities’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Asset Entities Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Asset Entities stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50. Asset Entities has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asset Entities stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Asset Entities worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

