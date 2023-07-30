Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Trading Down 4.3% After Earnings Miss

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $77.16 and last traded at $78.79. Approximately 428,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 290,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.
The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 103.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
