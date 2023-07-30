Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.20, but opened at $81.12. Principal Financial Group shares last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 814,731 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.