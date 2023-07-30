Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as C$33.13 and last traded at C$33.17, with a volume of 235068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.67.

The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

