Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Trading Down 4.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $88.84 and last traded at $89.78. Approximately 70,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 309,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.67.

The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Exponent

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 92.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.