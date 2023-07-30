AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading 12.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.6% on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $27.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. AVITA Medical traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. 104,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 216,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCEL. BTIG Research increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 52.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in AVITA Medical by 88.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. Analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

