Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $90.00. The company traded as low as $66.07 and last traded at $66.42. 517,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 579,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PI. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $197,362.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,963.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,258. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.