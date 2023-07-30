Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 18,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 7,575 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $23.50.
The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.35.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
