Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 18,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 7,575 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $23.50.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Indivior Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indivior stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC ( NASDAQ:INDV Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Indivior at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

