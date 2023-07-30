ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ATN International traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 9,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $556.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.33%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

