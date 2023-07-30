Ecolab (ECL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Ecolab has set its Q2 guidance at $1.15-1.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $183.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.85. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

