Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY23 guidance at $1.97-$2.04 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,374,000 after buying an additional 143,837 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

