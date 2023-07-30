Pfizer (PFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY23 guidance at $3.25-3.45 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

