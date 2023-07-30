Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BHR stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 61,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 360,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

