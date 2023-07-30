Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 6.2 %

SIRI stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,409,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 2,197,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sirius XM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.