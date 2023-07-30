O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.6 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after buying an additional 1,045,661 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

