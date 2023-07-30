Elme Communities (ELME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Elme Communities Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.97. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
