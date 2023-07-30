Elme Communities (ELME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.97. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Elme Communities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

