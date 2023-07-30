Leidos (LDOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY23 guidance at $6.40-6.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.75 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Leidos

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.