PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.