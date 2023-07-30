Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY23 guidance at $0.00-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 0-$2.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

