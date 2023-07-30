Nevro (NVRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVRO opened at $24.43 on Friday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $875.08 million, a PE ratio of -2,443.00 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

