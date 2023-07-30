Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

