AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $126.99 and last traded at $124.41, with a volume of 103878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.14.

The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,743,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,466,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

