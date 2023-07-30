Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $164.00. The company traded as high as $155.16 and last traded at $154.82, with a volume of 399173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.64.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

