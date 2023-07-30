Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $152.55 and last traded at $149.26, with a volume of 245783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.40.

The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $4,459,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

