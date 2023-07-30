Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $94.64 and last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 133214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

