BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 146591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

