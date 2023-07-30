Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 716350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.
The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BZH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Featured Articles
