Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $60.17 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 316917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.