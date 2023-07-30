Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $45.00. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 179,982 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

