Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $45.00. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 179,982 shares trading hands.
The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.
CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.57.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
