Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $15.14. Coursera shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 1,331,576 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Coursera

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $470,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $470,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,693. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coursera by 207.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coursera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Coursera by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 79.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 462,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.