Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 189400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AROC. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Archrock Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Archrock by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

