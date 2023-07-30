Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,324.14, but opened at $1,260.00. Mettler-Toledo International shares last traded at $1,273.39, with a volume of 75,415 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTD. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,490.14.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,318.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,434.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 3,344.58% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

