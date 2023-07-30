Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $259.00 to $190.00. The stock traded as low as $145.67 and last traded at $149.79, with a volume of 7969722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

