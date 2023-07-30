T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.11, but opened at $126.44. T. Rowe Price Group shares last traded at $128.48, with a volume of 1,858,838 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 108,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 214,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

