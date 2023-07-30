Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $28.66. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 4,369,908 shares.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

