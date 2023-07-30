Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $115.15, but opened at $123.22. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $121.86, with a volume of 1,903,126 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.29%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

