Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.19, but opened at $74.98. Roku shares last traded at $83.01, with a volume of 18,837,517 shares.

The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Up 31.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

