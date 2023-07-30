Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $106.08, but opened at $95.47. Houlihan Lokey shares last traded at $100.87, with a volume of 266,890 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

