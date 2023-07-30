First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $198.80, but opened at $223.59. First Solar shares last traded at $197.66, with a volume of 4,896,216 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.04.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 4.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

