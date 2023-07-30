Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $102.62, but opened at $107.92. Cincinnati Financial shares last traded at $110.92, with a volume of 309,607 shares trading hands.

The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

