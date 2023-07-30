Royal Bank of Canada Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.35.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.21. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2758621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

