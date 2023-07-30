Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Acquires £9,880 in Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) insider Jane Vessey bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,880 ($12,668.29).

Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

GRIO stock opened at GBX 37.70 ($0.48) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.28 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £36.07 million, a P/E ratio of -471.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

