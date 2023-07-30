Caroline Foulger Purchases 22,380 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Foulger bought 22,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £99,143.40 ($127,123.22).
Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.6 %
Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.74) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 355 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £789.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.38.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
