Caroline Foulger Purchases 22,380 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Foulger bought 22,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £99,143.40 ($127,123.22).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.74) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 355 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £789.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.38.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

