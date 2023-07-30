Andy Morrison Sells 2,400,000 Shares of Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) Stock

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) insider Andy Morrison sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £24,000 ($30,773.18).

Quadrise Price Performance

Quadrise Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.42.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, shipping, and industrial and refining industries in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.