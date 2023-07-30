Avantika Gupta Acquires 50,000 Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) insider Avantika Gupta purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,769.97).
OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance
LON:OPG opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.29. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a market cap of £37.07 million, a P/E ratio of 925.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile
