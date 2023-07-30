Avantika Gupta Acquires 50,000 Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) insider Avantika Gupta purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,769.97).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

LON:OPG opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.29. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a market cap of £37.07 million, a P/E ratio of 925.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

