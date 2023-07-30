Insider Selling: Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells 443,602 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £79,848.36 ($102,382.82).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

NANO opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 0.54. Nanoco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16.79 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.26.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

