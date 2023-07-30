Insider Selling: Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells 443,602 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £79,848.36 ($102,382.82).
Nanoco Group Stock Performance
NANO opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 0.54. Nanoco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16.79 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.26.
About Nanoco Group
