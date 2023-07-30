Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £19,990.32 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 4,088 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,990.32 ($25,631.90).

Conduit Price Performance

CRE opened at GBX 485 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.53. The company has a market capitalization of £801.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,154.76 and a beta of 0.42. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 518 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Conduit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -6,904.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduit Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 595 ($7.63) to GBX 600 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

