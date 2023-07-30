Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

